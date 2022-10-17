Beer, Bavarian food, dancing: 16 pictures from Delapre Abbey’s Oktoberfest

Delapre Abbey, in Northampton, invited the public to experience traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest celebrations last week.

The Abbey’s Oktoberfest party - on Friday, October 14 - had music played by a live band, Bavarian food, fancy dress, party games, a party DJ and, of course, an abundance of beer contained in traditional German steins.

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is an annual festival held in Munich, Germany over a two week period ending on the first Sunday in October.

It originated in 1810 to mark the marriage of Bevaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The wedding was celebrated with multiple days of drinking, feasting and horse races.

Here are 16 photographs from Oktoberfest celebrations at Delapre Abbey:

1. Oktoberfest Oktoberfest celebrations at Delapre Abbey on Friday October 14, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Oktoberfest Oktoberfest celebrations at Delapre Abbey on Friday October 14, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Oktoberfest Oktoberfest celebrations at Delapre Abbey on Friday October 14, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Oktoberfest Oktoberfest celebrations at Delapre Abbey on Friday October 14, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales