Beer, Bavarian food, dancing: 16 pictures from Delapre Abbey’s Oktoberfest
The abbey threw an unforgettable party to mark the historic annual German celebration with live music, fancy dress and games
Delapre Abbey, in Northampton, invited the public to experience traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest celebrations last week.
The Abbey’s Oktoberfest party - on Friday, October 14 - had music played by a live band, Bavarian food, fancy dress, party games, a party DJ and, of course, an abundance of beer contained in traditional German steins.
What is Oktoberfest?
Oktoberfest is an annual festival held in Munich, Germany over a two week period ending on the first Sunday in October.
It originated in 1810 to mark the marriage of Bevaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The wedding was celebrated with multiple days of drinking, feasting and horse races.
Here are 16 photographs from Oktoberfest celebrations at Delapre Abbey: