News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Beautiful bright pink Pyramidal Orchids appear at an historic Northampton estate

An orchid with bright pink flowers has appeared in the parkland at an historic Northampton estate.
By lucy masonContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST

An orchid with bright pink flowers has appeared in the parkland at an historic Northampton estate.

The Pyramidal Orchid (or Anacamptis pyramidalis) was spotted in flower on the Courteenhall Estate by Head Groundsman Darron Wilks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The small orchid lives up to its name, with a bright purple-pink densely packed pyramid of flowers on top of a green stem. It flowers in June, July and August and its flower spike can hold up to a hundred separate flowers. Butterflies and moths love it.

Courteenhall Events Manager Natalie Baxter with dog Wilf and a Pyramidal OrchidCourteenhall Events Manager Natalie Baxter with dog Wilf and a Pyramidal Orchid
Courteenhall Events Manager Natalie Baxter with dog Wilf and a Pyramidal Orchid
Most Popular

    Last year, Darron also found an elusive and unique snowdrop variety thriving in the Estate’s Laundry Cottage garden which hadn’t been seen for half a century. The Courteenhall snowdrop is taller than the average snowdrop with a lot of green on the inside of the petals.

    Darron, who recently celebrated his 40th anniversary working at Courteenhall, said: “I stumbled across the orchids while I was walking through the pasture one morning to look at the cattle. They’re really lovely and it feels quite special that they’re in bloom here.”

    Dr Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Estate, said: “Changing our grazing regime for a more natural one is allowing rare and important species to come back.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It’s wonderful to see this orchid appear after a relatively short time and it joins other wild orchids, including the lesser spotted orchid, at Courteenhall.

    “Since we reintroduced a herd of Rare Breed Traditional Hereford cattle to our parkland last year, we have been leaving our grass to grow long for them to feed on. We have noticed an increase in our biodiversity with new wildflowers and a greater variety of insect life, including butterflies and bees, who love them.”

    Courteenhall is set in 2,000 acres of historic farm and parkland in South Northamptonshire. It has been owned and managed by the Wake family since 1672 and has been farmed constantly throughout that time.

    https://www.courteenhall.co.uk/

    Related topics:NorthamptonHereford