Bears at Woburn Safari Park explore new swan boat
Quote is from Tommy Babington, Deputy Head of Section, Carnivores:
“There's been so much wet weather this year, that a new mini lake has formed in the black bears drive-through at Woburn Safari Park, so we had the idea of turning this into interesting enrichment for them. The 'sleuth' of bears was immediately intrigued by their new neighbour and wasted no time in investigating the swan peddle boat.”
“It was great fun for visitors to seeing them climb on board, and we love devising new ways to provide food, scent and habitat enrichment that stimulates their natural foraging behaviours.”