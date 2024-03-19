Bark in the Park Dog Show Returns to Daventry This April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog owners can show off their prized pooches in several classes, including the prestigious Best in Show, or join activities like the Recall Scurry and Have-A-Go agility course. There’s a £2 entry fee for each class and activity, and dog owners are welcome to enter as many as they like.

There’ll be lots more stalls this year offering treats for humans and dogs alike, including hot food and drink – so owners can enjoy a cappuccino while treating their pooch to a puppuccino. Visitors to the show can also do a spot of shopping, with traders selling everything from accessories and toys to pet portraits, plus non-doggy-related gifts and produce. There will also be a free craft tent.

Mayor of Daventry Cllr Ted Nicholl said: “Last year, my predecessor Cllr Malcolm Ogle hosted a hugely successful dog show in aid of his Mayoral charity. Events like this are great for bringing the town together, so it’s wonderful to see Bark in the Park back in the calendar, this time hosted by the Town Council. I can’t wait to meet Daventry’s prized pooches on the day.”

Bark in the Park

Organised and funded by Daventry Town Council, this free event is for all the family and four-legged friends are more than welcome to come along, even if they aren’t competing. Don’t worry if you don’t have a dog, as there’ll be plenty for spectators to enjoy too.