BareFooted Arts delivering free 13-week movement project to over sixties at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arts company is collaborating with Northampton’s Delapre Abbey to offer a free‘movement, music and reminiscence’programme for people over the age of 60.

BareFooted Arts is running 13-week project called ‘Nature Nostalgia’ in the grounds of the historic abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme is funded by the National Lottery heritage Fund and Barchester Charitable Trust, and began on April 2. It is due to run until July 2.

BareFooted Arts is collaborating with Delapre Abbey and offering a free 13-week ‘movement, music and reminiscence’ project to people over the age of 60.

Lucy Knight, founder and director of Barefooted Arts, said: “I’ve worked in the arts for many years, in particular dance and movement, but I recently did a course that was all about nature based practice, and using nature as a therapeutic tool.

“That was where the project idea came from to try and get people outside a bit more and to try to take my practice and my sessions outside in nature.”

Lucy described the abbey’s woodlands as “a really beautiful nature space that’s got lovely old trees”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions will include gentle movement, live music, nature themed activities, storytelling and reminiscing about childhood memories in nature.

There will also be an aim to collect stories about memories of playing in nature as children.

Lucy added: “We’re hoping that some of the stories might be specifically about Delapre Abbey.

"If so, they will form part of the collection of oral histories that Delapre Abbey keeps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Otherwise all of the stories that we collect will go onto the BareFooted website and also be transcribed so people could listen to them if they want to.”

BareFooted Arts is also hosting sessions within care homes.

Lucy said: “We’re trying to reach older participants that are not living independently and so wouldn’t be able to come to Delapre Abbey.

“All themed around songs, names, games, rhymes, and things about nature play that they might remember from their youth.

“They’re also sharing stories with us that might become part of the collection at Delapre Abbey.”