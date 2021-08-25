Bank holiday weekend fun at Holdenby House in Northampton

Northampton's Holdenby House will open its gardens and falconry for residents to enjoy this bank holiday weekend.

The historic house will be open across the August bank holiday weekend starting on Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30 from 11am to 4pm each day.

Owner of Holdenby House, James Lowther, said: “We have had such a wonderful response to our garden openings this year and are so grateful to those who have continued to support us that we wanted to give something back."

Icarus Falconry will be at the historic house putting on spectacular displays with their Birds of Prey.

'Connie's Tea Parlour at Holdenby House' will also be making a return this weekend, serving delicious teas and award-winning cakes in the delightful surroundings of the Stable Courtyard.

Icarus Falconry, in celebration of receiving the 'TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice 2021 Award' will treat visitors to a spectacular 'Birds Of Prey' display every hour from midday on Monday, August 30 along with a 'Snake Talk' at 2.30pm with bugs and reptiles on display all day.

James added: "Holdenby House really is one of Northamptonshire’s gems. It has a fantastic mix of culture, history and entertainment and is the perfect way to spend a Summer Bank Holiday weekend."

Tickets cost £4.50 for children, £8.50 for adults, £7.50 for concessions and £24 for families (two adults and two children).