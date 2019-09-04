BAFTA award-winning CBeebies In the Night Garden comes to Northampton theatre

The smash-hit In the Night Garden Live is coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate this autumn.

Audiences can take a spectacular journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden and experience the UK’s favourite family show on Tuesday, 17 and Wednesday, 18 September.

In the Night Garden Live with Pinky Ponk Orb.

Children’s favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends – are all brought beautifully to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

The 2019 tour will also see a world first, as the Pinky Ponk Air Orb soars over the heads of In the Night Garden Live audiences – the first time an effect like this has been used in theatres anywhere in the UK.

This new flying Pinky Ponk uses 'cutting-edge, aerodynamic technology' pioneered by the specialist company, Airstage, who have designed and built similar Air Orbs all over the world, including for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Executive producer, Oliver Seadon said: “We’ve toured In the Night Garden Live in our own venue for the last ten years and audiences always felt like they were being transported into the Night Garden.

"We knew that when we brought the show into theatres for the first time we had to do something magical for our little fans and their families. What better way than to take the Night Garden literally into the auditorium in the form of this incredible flying Pinky Ponk? If the toddlers in the audiences are half as excited as I was about seeing it for the first time, it’s going to be such a special experience.”

The show, which premiered in 2010, is a firm favourite with pre-schoolers and their parents. Seen by over one million people, the production has established itself as a must-see first theatre experience for young children.

In the Night Garden Live takes to the Derngate stage on Tuesday 17 September at 1pm and 4pm and on Wednesday 18 September at 10am and 1pm. Tickets are priced from £17* and can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The show is for children up to 5 years old.