Award winning artist Jack Savage is honoured as special guest for influential gallery in Milan
This December the Milanese gallery are showcasing Jack's influential works and have made him a special guest of the exhibition to promote this fantastic week long event.
Jack writes how: "it was a longstanding dream to travel to Milan and meet the gallery owner Elena Ferrari, make a speech, and showcase my work to a large Italian audience.
"The standard and quality of the artists I was exhibiting alongside really impressed me and I was blown away by the quality and depth on show."
Jack is certainly no stranger to the Italian art scene - having previously won the golden Pangea Prize at Siena Photography Awards in 2017.
His award winning works have resulted in him scooping up some of professional photography's most prestigious awards including photographer of the year from The Spider Awards, Los Angeles, Gold in consecutive years from The Tokyo Foto Awards, and 1st Place in Professional Fine Art from The Monchromatic Awards. Jack's works were also chosen top be exhibited by the photo agency ImagenationParis - in cities such as New York, Paris and Milan.
Jack contexualises his works by explaining how:
"My camera and digital post-processing skills act like a brush, adding layer upon layer of color, texture, ink, paint, acrylic and pen, along with light and shadow. The work also expresses a criminological bent – a continuation of my earlier work of contemporary Film Noir photography and composition, representing a Technicolor version of the same cinematic concepts of shadowmen, Femme Fatales, unexpressed dark sexuality combined with murderous and ambiguous plotlines. I want this mixed media digital photographic work to transcend the boundaries within art, forcing the discerning viewer to ask questions about each individual piece, wondering whether the artwork was a painting, a photograph or a transition media of both. I also aim to pose strong political and criminological questions within the series of works themselves."
In reference to the exhibition itself - Art, a cultural phenomenon, an element of identity, and a heritage of all civilizations, transcends conventional boundaries. It incorporates elements, concepts, and experiences that go beyond the ordinary. The term "Beyond" emphasizes that art is not limited to its traditional form but expands into new territories, embracing various artistic disciplines and challenging conventional norms. The goal of Art Beyond Borders is to "explore the visual language to unite artists from around the world" in an exhibition that has become a reference point for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts of Contemporary Art.
Seizing this great opportunity, from December 2nd to 11th, 2023, PassepARTout Unconventional Gallery, a renowned curator of art exhibitions, will present Art Beyond Borders, giving all participants the opportunity to enter the world of art. This 5" edition will take place at the largest and most important Business Center in Milan: Unahotels Expo Fiera Milano, which welcomes thousands of guests and prestigious international companies every year. With over 3000 square meters of exhibition space, it constitutes a fundamental point of reference for all those visiting the city of Milan and the trade fair district.