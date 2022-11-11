Northampton residents, you shall go to the ball!

The Guildhall in Northampton town centre - described as the town’s best kept secret - is hosting a Sparkle Ball this Christmas, which will take place on three dates in December.

Faculties team leader at The Guildhall Gemma Logue said: “Our Sparkle themed parties will take place in the spectacular Great Hall and Court Room.

The Court Room in Northampton's Grade II listed Guildhall.

“Join us and add your own touch of glitter, twinkle and shine with delicious food, courtesy of Creative Event Services and fabulous lighting and entertainment provided by the Potter Group.”

Attendees will be greeted with a welcome drink and a free cloak room at 7pm before being invited to a three-course sit down meal at 8pm along with complimentary tea and coffee and Christmas crackers.

Guests will then be able to party the night away with a DJ set and a magic mirror photobooth. The event will continue until 12.30am.

The Sparkle Ball at the Grade II listed Guildhall will take place on Friday December 9, Saturday December 10 and Friday, December 16. More dates may be added depending on interest.

Sparkle Ball tickets cost £65 per person. Exclusive parties are also available to book at the venue for the same price. The maximum capacity at the Guildhall is 220.