Art and nature at Nene Valley Day Nursery

At the award-winning setting on Cliftonville General Hospital Complex, pre-schoolers were delighted to co-research iconic artists including Vincent van Gogh, Jackson Pollock and Gustav Klimt and their unique individual styles using books and the interactive whiteboard, before showcasing their creativity by painting their own inspired masterpieces.

Continuing with their art exploration, talented children moved onto making art collages using loose parts including pasta shapes and natural materials collected from the garden outside, using tweezers to arrange and stick their pieces whilst developing their fine motor skills.

As part of the activities, pre-schoolers explored the concept of growth by planting their very own seeds for both sunflowers and fruit, watering the plants and monitoring their growth as they practiced measuring, all whilst aiding maths skills and language and communication.

The outdoor experiences extended to large scale mark making using chalks, water and large sweeping brushes, with children developing the skills for early writing as they expressed themselves and used core muscles and gross motor skills to create patterns and designs.

Nene Valley Day Nursery Manager, Jade Shillington explained;