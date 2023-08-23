News you can trust since 1931
Art and nature at Nene Valley Day Nursery

There were learning opportunities at every turn for children at Nene Valley Day Nursery in Cliftonville as they took part in a range of activities to immerse themselves in art and nature.
By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read

At the award-winning setting on Cliftonville General Hospital Complex, pre-schoolers were delighted to co-research iconic artists including Vincent van Gogh, Jackson Pollock and Gustav Klimt and their unique individual styles using books and the interactive whiteboard, before showcasing their creativity by painting their own inspired masterpieces.

Continuing with their art exploration, talented children moved onto making art collages using loose parts including pasta shapes and natural materials collected from the garden outside, using tweezers to arrange and stick their pieces whilst developing their fine motor skills.

As part of the activities, pre-schoolers explored the concept of growth by planting their very own seeds for both sunflowers and fruit, watering the plants and monitoring their growth as they practiced measuring, all whilst aiding maths skills and language and communication.

Little artists at Nene Valley Day NurseryLittle artists at Nene Valley Day Nursery
Little artists at Nene Valley Day Nursery
    The outdoor experiences extended to large scale mark making using chalks, water and large sweeping brushes, with children developing the skills for early writing as they expressed themselves and used core muscles and gross motor skills to create patterns and designs.

    Nene Valley Day Nursery Manager, Jade Shillington explained;

    “Our art and nature experiences provide countless benefits for our nursery children. Not only do they enhance their cognitive skills, develop problem-solving abilities, and boost their self-confidence, but promote sensory development and encourage a love for learning that will last a lifetime.”

