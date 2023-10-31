News you can trust since 1931
Art & Advocacy come together in the name of Breast Awareness

The Hapori, a beautiful new event and workshop venue nestled within the renowned Kiri Clinic, is excited to announce a unique collaboration with local origami artist, Esther Thorpe AKA Origami-Est, in an effort to promote breast awareness in a creative and meaningful way. Join us for a one-of-a-kind event where art and advocacy converge, bringing together the worlds of photo-realistic nipple tattooing and origami.
By Hayley ProcterContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:38 GMT- 1 min read
The Hapori at The Kiri Clinic, led by industry pioneer Terri Benamore, is a specialist sanctuary known for its post-mastectomy and nipple restoration tattooing services. Their dedication to empowering and supporting individuals who have undergone breast surgery is unmatched.

Origami-est, a local artist, has a passion for the art of origami and a strong commitment to raising awareness about breast health. Together, they are hosting the "Fold Your Own Boobies Workshop."

This workshop offers a safe and inclusive space for individuals to explore their creative side and engage in open conversations about breast health. Participants will learn the delicate art of origami, guided by Origami-est, as they craft beautiful paper representations of breasts. The event aims to foster discussion, understanding, and awareness surrounding breast health, emphasising the importance of early detection and support, as well as welcoming individuals into the beautiful Hapori community.

Art &amp; advocacy come together in the name of breast awareness
    The event is to take place on Thursday 2nd November at The Hapori, Wakefield Country Courtyard, Potterspury from 7.30-9.30pm and all are welcome.

    Terri Benamore, founder of The Hapori, believes that art and awareness can go hand in hand. She says, "We are thrilled to join forces with Origami-est to create an event that brings breast awareness to the forefront in a unique and artistic way. The 'Fold Your Own Boobies Workshop' is an opportunity to promote dialogue, understanding, and empowerment."

    Join us for an evening of creativity, learning, and advocacy as we celebrate breast health awareness through the art of origami. Limited spots are available, so reserve your place today by visiting bit.ly/HAPORI-EST.

