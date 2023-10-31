Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hapori at The Kiri Clinic, led by industry pioneer Terri Benamore, is a specialist sanctuary known for its post-mastectomy and nipple restoration tattooing services. Their dedication to empowering and supporting individuals who have undergone breast surgery is unmatched.

Origami-est, a local artist, has a passion for the art of origami and a strong commitment to raising awareness about breast health. Together, they are hosting the "Fold Your Own Boobies Workshop."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This workshop offers a safe and inclusive space for individuals to explore their creative side and engage in open conversations about breast health. Participants will learn the delicate art of origami, guided by Origami-est, as they craft beautiful paper representations of breasts. The event aims to foster discussion, understanding, and awareness surrounding breast health, emphasising the importance of early detection and support, as well as welcoming individuals into the beautiful Hapori community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art & advocacy come together in the name of breast awareness

Most Popular

The event is to take place on Thursday 2nd November at The Hapori, Wakefield Country Courtyard, Potterspury from 7.30-9.30pm and all are welcome.

Terri Benamore, founder of The Hapori, believes that art and awareness can go hand in hand. She says, "We are thrilled to join forces with Origami-est to create an event that brings breast awareness to the forefront in a unique and artistic way. The 'Fold Your Own Boobies Workshop' is an opportunity to promote dialogue, understanding, and empowerment."