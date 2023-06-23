Another community day organised by a councillor will provide an opportunity for Northampton residents to “come together as one” on Saturday (June 24).

Following the success of a similar event back in February, Councillor Emma Roberts is hosting a ‘community safety day’ near the Senate Building on the University of Northampton Waterside Campus.

From 11am until 3pm, there will be lots of partners in attendance to give advice and a knife amnesty bin will be put in place by Northamptonshire Police – an important instalment following the incidents across the town during the first half of this year.

Cllr Roberts, Labour councillor for Delapre and Rushmere, says that as the community struggles to comprehend everything that has happened in recent months, “we come together as one”.

“This is an opportunity to get together and share ideas for action,” she said. “As well as receive advice and support from those providing assistance.”

There will be the chance to meet representatives from the Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Crimestoppers and Arson Taskforce – who all play an integral part in keeping everyone safe, among many more.

The University will also be on hand with information on the ‘Active Quarter’ and walking routes, as well as the chance to find out more about volunteering opportunities at Delapre Abbey.

