‘Amazing’ response to afternoon teas with highland cows as hundreds visit family-run Northants farm

There has been an “amazing response” to the introduction of unique afternoon teas with highland cows, as more than 500 people have already visited a family-run Northamptonshire farm.

Colready Highlands, in Brackley, has been run by the Dyer family for more than 100 years – and has attracted people from all of the UK since launching their highland cow experience in 2023.

It is a working farm that does not produce milk or meat as part of its operations, and the highland cows are only used for breeding and meeting the farm’s visitors.

It was around four years ago when Tom Dyer took over the running of Colready Highlands, and the family is proud to offer an informative time with their 68 highland cows.

Not many farms offer a highland cow experience, or manage to get the public as close to the animals – which is what Tom believes sets them apart from others across the county and beyond.

The highland cows attracted lots of local attention long before the family launched the experience back in 2023. They knew it was the right time to expand their offering, especially to keep the cows safe and ensure people can get close to them in a controlled environment.

The family introduced the unique opportunity to have afternoon tea with their highland cows at the start of May.

This takes place in a custom-built trailer, which seats up to 28 people on tables of four. It has padded seats, is wind and rainproof, and is accessible for all with a ramp and designated wheelchair space.

The trailer is driven into the field with the highland cows and parked up for 60 minutes while the afternoon tea is served, which includes sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes. Classic, vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options are available.

There is also the option to add a 90-minute interactive experience, to learn more about the breed and hand-feed the animals.

For the afternoon tea only, it is £30 for children and £45 for adults. With the additional interactive experience, it is £30 for children and £60 for adults.

Steph Ballin, who runs the highland cow afternoon teas, shared that more than 500 people visited the experience during the first month alone. June is already sold out and July is heading that way too.

She believes that visitors enjoy how different it is from a typical afternoon tea and this has attracted people of all kinds – including families, couples, hen dos and people coming on their own.

“We thought it would take a little while to get this off the ground but it’s been manic,” said Steph. “We keep all our highlands and people have seen a lot of them from birth. They come back continuously to see them grow up.”

The highland cow afternoon teas will be on offer until the end of September and Steph said: “This is very unique, especially to the UK at the moment. Make the most of it while it’s on your doorstep.”

With different themed highland cow events coming up, including sip and paints and cheese and wine evenings, there is lots to look forward to at Colready Highlands.

For more information on Colready Highlands, visit the farm’s website here.