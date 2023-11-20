Amazing reactions to this year's Youth Summit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 10th November it was great to hear the Guildhall buzzing with youth voices. This year's youth summit provided 34 different youth providers coming together to engage with young people from local schools. Each organisation had an interactive activity on their stall and the young people got the chance to wander round and gather information about the services available to them.

The feedback from the stall holders was amazing, with everyone saying the day was extrememly beneficial to be able to meet young people and engage with them alongside having an opportunity to network with so many other youth organisations in one venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workshops were also provided with this year's topics being Knife Crime by Off the Streets, Solvent Misuse by Northampton Youth Forum and Wellbeing by Anna Letts Education. These interactive workshops proved to be extremely enjoyable with the young people. After each workshop they was asked to write down their thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Youth Summit 2023 Team

Most Popular

Feedback from some of the young people:-

Knife Crime - "I learnt that carrying a knife doesn't give you protection, it just causes you more problems"

Solvent Misuse - "It was a good workshop, I feel I can now make more positive choices"

Wellbeing - "To know that stress can e controlled by talking to someone"

Council Chambers full of youth voices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After such a great day, the young people got to sit in the council chambers and feedback their thoughts on what Northampton Youth Summit 2024 should look like!! It was also a great opportunity to say Thankyou to our wonderful youth team who helped front of house on the day.

The committee would like to thank everyone who attended and made this years event so successful. They are already starting to think about 2024's event and looking for more young people to attend this event. If you would be interested in more details please pop onto our facebookback (2023 Northampton Youth Summit) or our website www.northamptonyouthsummit.co.uk