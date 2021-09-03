All you need to know about the Northampton Fun Colour Rush 2021
Run, walk, or dance 5km around Abington Park this weekend
A sea of colour will fill Abington Park this weekend as the Northampton Fun Colour Rush returns to the town for 2021.
The popular fundraising event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, September 4) from 9.30am until 1.30pm.
Participants are invited to run walk or dance their way around a 5km course in Abington Park.
Northampton Colour Rush Key Timings
Registration Opens – 9:30am (All tickets pre-purchased online)
Please arrive approx 10mins before your selected wave time
Green Wave – 10am
Pink Wave – 10:10am
Blue Wave – 10:20am
Orange Wave – 10:30am
Red Wave – 10:40am
Purple Wave – 10:50am
Rainbow Wave – 11am
Each wave starts with a fun warm up and colour blast!
Event Finish (approx) – 1:30pm
Food, drinks and ice creams all available and participants will all receive a Fun Colour Rush t-shirt, with anyone who finishes also getting a medal.
For further details visit www.funcolourrush.co.uk