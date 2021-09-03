All you need to know about the Northampton Fun Colour Rush 2021

Participants are invited to run walk or dance their way around a 5km course in Abington Park (file picture by Kirsty Edmonds)

A sea of colour will fill Abington Park this weekend as the Northampton Fun Colour Rush returns to the town for 2021.

The popular fundraising event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, September 4) from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

Participants are invited to run walk or dance their way around a 5km course in Abington Park.

Northampton Colour Rush Key Timings

Registration Opens – 9:30am (All tickets pre-purchased online)

Please arrive approx 10mins before your selected wave time

Green Wave – 10am

Pink Wave – 10:10am

Blue Wave – 10:20am

Orange Wave – 10:30am

Red Wave – 10:40am

Purple Wave – 10:50am

Rainbow Wave – 11am

Each wave starts with a fun warm up and colour blast!

Event Finish (approx) – 1:30pm

Food, drinks and ice creams all available and participants will all receive a Fun Colour Rush t-shirt, with anyone who finishes also getting a medal.