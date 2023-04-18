All smiles as festival goers enjoy local music to mark fifth birthday of Northampton magazine

Take a look at these pictures from the Happy Hood Festival at Delapre Abbey on Saturday

A festival at Delapre Abbey celebrated five years of Northampton community magazine, The Happy Hood.

The Happy Hood Festival took place in the historic abbey’s walled garden on Saturday, April 15 to mark the magazine’s twentieth issue with live music, poetry, a mindful walk, art fair and creative workshops.

Happy Hood’s founder, Laura Graham, told Chronicle & Echo: “It went incredibly well. Over 1,200 people came and enjoyed local music, poetry and art. The response was overwhelmingly positive and it reminded me how amazing the local community is.”

Festival goers enjoyed music performances from Babylung, Greg Coulson, Brooklyn, Viddy and Nerissa Simmone. Poetry was performed by Growing Nai and Tre Ventour.

Laura, a freelance writer and community activist who has lived in Northampton on and off for 17 years - launched The Happy Hood in April 2018 to fight back against the negative narrative that she said dominated the story of Northampton.

The quarterly print celebrates all that is good about Northampton and gives recognition to independent businesses, charities, community groups and individuals for their contributions to Northampton.

Find out more by visiting https://www.thehappyhood.com/.

Take a look at these photographs from The Happy Hood Festival:

1 . The Happy Hood Festival The Happy Hood Festival took place in Delapre Abbey’s walled garden on Saturday, April 15 to mark five years of the Northampton community magazine. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

