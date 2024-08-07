All aboard brand new bus service to Stanwick Lakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly expanded village bus service means that visitors can now get to Stanwick Lakes by public transport for the first time, with hopes it will open up the Northamptonshire attraction to even more people.

When another operator pulled out of the Bozeat to Wellingborough route, the Village Hopper, working with North Northamptonshire Council, stepped in and extended the route. Among the new stops on the VH1 service is Stanwick Lakes.

The site now benefits from a Saturday service all year round, along with a service during the school holidays. There is a 11.35am drop off and a 3:38pm pick up, allowing visitors to spend four hours at the nature reserve, for a bus fare of just £2.

The Village Hopper minibus service connects the village of Bozeat to Wellingborough, and since Monday, July 29, passengers are now able to travel directly from Wollaston, Bozeat, Easton Maudit, Grendon, Cogenhoe, Brafield and the Houghtons to Northampton, Wellingborough, Weston Favell, Stanwick Lakes and Rushden Lakes.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “This has been a long time coming so we are absolutely delighted that for the first time, people will be able to visit us by bus. It means we’ll now be able to welcome people who may not have been able to visit us before, making Stanwick Lakes even more inclusive.

“The service during the school holidays also makes Stanwick Lakes more attractive to families looking for ways to get children outdoors and entertained during the break.

“We’d like to thank all those involved who have worked hard to make this bus service happen, allowing more people to access and make the most of this very special place.”

The Village Hopper service is part of the national Help for Households programme, which was set up to help people with the cost of living. It includes help with travel costs, including capping bus fares at £2 until the end of 2024.

The new service is run by Cogenhoe and Whiston Parish Council, who negotiated the new route with North Northamptonshire Council. A consortium of rural parishes will operate the 16-seater minibus service.

For more details and to view the timetable, click here.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

Follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.