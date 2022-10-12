Alice in Wonderland themed outdoor escape room tumbles into Northampton

A brand new outdoor Alice in Wonderland escape room is coming to Northampton for one day only next month.

Following the triumph of ‘Witchcraft and Wizardry’ and ‘Crimescene Investigator’ CluedUpp are back with a new outdoor adventure that combines Lewis Carroll’s much-loved story with gaming and interactive escape-room style challenges.

Founder of CluedUpp Games Tref Griffiths said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely unique way.

“Alice in Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love. Get ready for some topsy turvy fun.”

With a cast of virtual characters straight out of your favourite storybook, you are invited to compete against other teams to save Alice from the Queen Of Hearts by solving clues and puzzles that are sent through to your phone, scrambling to different locations and completing challenges against the clock.

All you need to take part is a phone, the CluedUpp GeoGames app and a team of willing adventurers. Dressing up is highly encouraged.

The event is coming to Northampton for one day only on November 19, 2022.

Tickets for the Alice In Wonderland experience can be purchased via the CluedUpp website and are available now at the discounted price of £35 for a team of up to six adults. This offer is for a limited time only. Children under the age of 16 play for free.