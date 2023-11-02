AGM of Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs
Their Guest Speaker was Heather Jacks, winner of the BBC Sewing Bee in 2014. Heather had an interesting story to tell of her time on the sewing television programme and brought along the garments she had made on the show, including the ball gown that won her the final! Fans of the programme may remember that the outfit was completed by a top hat and a riding crop when worn by the model.
Other Guests at the evening included the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Milan Shah MBE; Vice Lord Leiutenant of Northamptonshire, Morcea Walker MBE; and the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Coz.