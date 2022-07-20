Affordable summer fun for families at Northampton community cafe

Families in Northampton will be able to keep costs low this summer whilst keeping the children happy, thanks to a community cafe.

Cafe 1850, situated on the site of the Northampton Roman Catholic Cathedral in Barrack Road, has a programme of affordable events lined up for families this summer.

Operations manager for Café 1850, Richard Beeby, said: “The current financial climate is tough for everyone, but especially families.

“We are very mindful of this and wanted to host some great community events that came with little or no cost.”

The programme of family activities launches next week with an opportunity to enjoy a free ice-cream on Tuesday, July 26 between midday and 2pm for the first 50 children.

The fun continues on Wednesday, August 3 when mini-beasts will descend on the cafe with a visit from Chris’ Animal Encounters from midday to 2pm.

Children will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with African land snails, a Madagascan hissing cockroach, giant African millipedes and a tarantula amongst other critters.

A teddy bear’s picnic will bring a host of games and fun to the Cathedral gardens on Thursday, August 18 from midday onwards.

Dinosaur lovers are invited to attend the special ‘Afternoon T-Rex’ event on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 where they will be able to tuck into some roarsome treats at a dinosaur afternoon tea.

Richard added: “We are proud of what we are achieving here. Every day, we still have new customers coming through the door and everyone enjoys the friendly welcome they get.

“Many people have used the phrase ‘hidden gem’ when they mention us in reviews but we obviously hope that our summer activities can spread the word a little further so more people can discover us.”

Café 1850 opened at the end of September 2021 and was recently announced a finalist in the Northants Life Awards in the ‘Best Cafe’ category.

The café has seating inside for 40 people and outdoors for 20 people. Free parking is also available on site.