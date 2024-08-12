A sugar cane feast for World Elephant Day at Woburn Safari Park!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dedicated keepers at Woburn Safari Park organised a sugar cane feast for the trio
Keepers at Woburn Safari Park organised a sugar cane feast for female Asian elephants Tarli, Chandrika and Damini to celebrate World Elephant Day on the 12th August.
Keepers loaded an intricate feeding tool with the tasty sugar cane, which encourages the elephants to use their dexterous trunks to seek out food - as they would do in the wild!
The trio couldn't wait to get stuck into their latest enrichment activity and could be seen munching tasty sugar cane and could even be heard trumpeting with excitement!
Wish them a happy World Elephant Day!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.