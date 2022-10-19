A Halloween hunt through the farm is available 10am until 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday until the end of October, and all week during half term, where more than 15 varieties of pumpkins have been grown. Take your pick and grab something a little different this year to create your own Halloween design. £1 entry per person.

The farm shop will be open, selling their own farm apple juice and farm honey, with other pantry treats too. Pumpkin carving sets and Halloween goodies are also available.

So grab your broomstick and fly down for some seasonal fun where you will find the spooky trail, refreshments such as Nonnas Lucias Pizza, and Nuts for coffee and a warm welcome.

Sunnies and Spooks Halloween event is open

You can visit the Kislingbury Sunnies and Spooks Facebook page for more information.

Homemade produce available at the farm