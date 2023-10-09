News you can trust since 1931
A spooky East Midlands road trip awaits…

October is here, which means Halloween is just around the corner…
By BANC ContentContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Car maintenance brand, Holts, gathered data on known haunted places in the East Midlands, to create a fun, unique spooky road trip for those living in the region*.

Spooky Road Trip: East Midlands

  • This halloween road trip is 227 miles in total and takes 5 hours and 20 minutes to complete!

  • Lincoln Castle presents a paranormal spectacle of epic proportions, with ghostly screams and the sound of slamming doors ever present here.

  • Further along the route, the National Justice Museum offers up its own share of unexplained occurrences, so it’ll be up to you to judge between fact and fiction.

  • Heading west on the A52, any budding ghost hunters will chance upon Derby’s The Old Bell Hotel, thought to be home to no less than three spine-tingling Victorian spirits.

  • Departing south for Northampton, the Abingdon Park Museum matches the terror of The Old Bell Hotel with its own spectres, including that of Elizabeth Barnard, the granddaughter of William Shakespeare.

    *These spooky Halloween road trips were created just for fun, so timings may differ from the figures quoted. If you do decide to try any of these journeys, be sure to take regular breaks; you could even stay in one of the haunted hotels in the region!

