A spooky East Midlands road trip awaits…

Car maintenance brand, Holts , gathered data on known haunted places in the East Midlands , to create a fun, unique spooky road trip for those living in the region*.

Spooky Road Trip: East Midlands

Departing south for Northampton, the Abingdon Park Museum matches the terror of The Old Bell Hotel with its own spectres, including that of Elizabeth Barnard, the granddaughter of William Shakespeare.

Heading west on the A52, any budding ghost hunters will chance upon Derby’s The Old Bell Hotel, thought to be home to no less than three spine-tingling Victorian spirits.

Further along the route, the National Justice Museum offers up its own share of unexplained occurrences, so it’ll be up to you to judge between fact and fiction.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

*These spooky Halloween road trips were created just for fun, so timings may differ from the figures quoted. If you do decide to try any of these journeys, be sure to take regular breaks; you could even stay in one of the haunted hotels in the region!