Valentine's Day: Enjoy a romantic retreat, fine dining and yoga at The Falcon Hotel in Northamptonshire

Enjoy fine dining at the award-winning Eyas restaurant.

Treat that special someone in your life to a romantic one-night stay at The Falcon Hotel in Castle Ashby.

The package includes a five-course tasting menu at the Eyas restaurant, a yoga class, an open water swim, a rose petal turndown, breakfast and a special gift. The Falcon's Valentine's Day packages can be booked for Saturday, February 12 or Monday, February 14.

A spokeswoman for The Falcon Hotel said: "The beauty of this package is it's the chance for the ultimate rest and renewal with the wellness activities we have built in and the fine dining experience with the five-course tasting menu in Eyas - our restaurant also won Gold for the Best Dining Venue of the Year Award in the Northampton Food and Drink Awards 21/22."

A double room at The Falcon Hotel.

Saturday's Valentine's retreat package additionally includes a gong bath experience and Monday's package will see live music from The Fabulous Miss Jones Band, who will be performing some jazz classics in the East Wing Lounge from 7pm.

Couples can unwind with a choice of massage treatments that can be added to the packages as extras, including a Thai massage, hot stone massage and even a massage specially designed for pregnant women.

In between some rest and relaxation, enjoy a stroll around the stunning village of Castle Ashby and surrounding areas.

The Valentine's Day retreat can be booked online or over the phone for the above two dates and prices vary depending on the room category.

Enjoy an open water swim as part of your Valentine's Day package.

Alternative Valentine's Day gifts at The Falcon also include gift vouchers for a champagne afternoon tea, a three course dinner, mid-week or weekend retreats and massages.