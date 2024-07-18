A Home for Harmony musical play comes to West Northants libraries
Written by Renata Allen and produced by the People's Theatre Collective, the play is created specifically for young children and uses engaging music to inspire emotional resilience and confidence, ensuring families can enjoy the performance while recognising its valuable messages.
The play follows the touching story of Sam, a disabled person, and their loyal assistance dog, Bouncer, whose home is disrupted when a stray cat named Harmony appears on their doorstep and is welcomed into their family.
The play is designed with inclusivity in mind, featuring accessible elements for audiences with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), including sensory and musical components, Makaton sign language, and non-verbal storytelling to ensure that every child can enjoy and engage with the performance.
Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "We are delighted to welcome this educational play which celebrates inclusion and people of different abilities to our libraries.
“This free production is a wonderful opportunity for children and families to engage with stories that discuss disability and showcase diverse voices and perspectives.
“As a Council we aim to foster a sense of understanding and community among our young audiences and invite everyone to join us for this enriching and entertaining experience."
People's Theatre Collective Project Manager, Emma, said: "I couldn't be more excited to work on this amazing project. This play is not only a fun and heartwarming experience for families, it also highlights the incredible impact assistance dogs have on people's lives.”
For more information and to see the full list of tour dates and venues, visit the People's Theatre Collective's website. To find your local library and see a list of events, visit the WNC Libraries webpage.
