A Diddly return to Silverstone Festival's Foodie Fest

The monster hit show Clarkson’s Farm has made a welcome return to our television screens and the show’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop will be back on pole position at this summer’s Silverstone Festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend (23-25 August).

Since being opened by the series’ larger-than-life presenter Jeremy Clarkson to sell a surfeit of potatoes, the little barn shop near Chipping Norton has achieved cult status attracting huge crowds to the Cotswolds, often to the well-publicised irritation of local councillors!

With the third Amazon Prime series already receiving rave reviews, the world’s most famous farm shop is gearing up for an even more exciting involvement with Silverstone Festival’s Foodie Fest.

After its successful debut in 2022, the Diddly Squat ‘Pop-Up’ Shop expanded and moved to a more central location last year and its popularity surged thanks to the addition of a bar selling Clarkson’s very own Hawkstone lager to thirsty visitors.

The good news is that the Hawkstone Bar will be back, together with the rustic store selling a range of Diddly Squat Farm produce and merchandise bearing the outlet’s iconic flaming Lamborghini tractor motif.

“It really is an infeasibly good day out,” enthused Clarkson who was at the Festival with his partner Lisa Hogan in both 2022 and 2023. “You have literally acres and acres festooned with incredible cars all with nice sensible dials on their dashboards, a pop-up Diddly Squat Farm Shop selling lots of our stuff all washed down with lashings of my really rather refreshing Hawkstone beer – what more could anyone want!”

Now, celebrating its third summer at Silverstone, there will be plenty of Diddly activities for the kids to get involved with plus – for the grown-ups – Diddly Tasting Tent sessions are new to the menu offering daily masterclasses on how to mix the best cocktails fuelled by Diddly Squat gin, rum, whisky and vodka. Places are strictly limited so booking in advance is essential; slots can be added when buying tickets (existing ticket holders can add a booking by logging in to their Silverstone account).

Other Tasting Tent sessions are on offer, too, from BBQ secrets to a history of British Cheeses, a trip through the world of chillies to Moldovan winemaking artistry. There’s something to suit every palate and booking in advance is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Silverstone Festival’s Foodie Fest also features an artisan market with the best of local ‘Made in Northamptonshire’ produce and celebrated chefs on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage.

Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets also include entry to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstands plus an incredible programme of energy stunt shows in the Shift & Drift Zone, classic car displays, live music courtesy of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Busted and Olly Murs, a Fan Zone featuring F1 team show cars, and entertainment for all the family over the Bank Holiday weekend.