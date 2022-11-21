A Christmas concert of seasonal compositions at St Peter’s Church in Brackley will certainly put you in the festive mood this year.

The evening has been arranged by Brackley Jubilee Choir, with a programme of traditional carols and work by Vaughan Williams and Benjamin Britten and performances by two very special guests.

Baritone soloist, Theo Perry and harpist Karina Bell are well known locally and will be on the programme. Karina formerly studied music at the University of East Anglia, specialising in flute and piano before taking up the harp and later played for numerous national orchestras.

Brackley's Jubilee Choir invite you a special Christmas Carol Festival

Theo has previously sung with the choir and is a graduate of the Royal College of Music International Opera Studio, where he studied with Russell Smyth, generously supported by the Victor and Lilian Hochhauser Foundation and the Henry Wood Trust.

Auriel Warwick chair of the Brackley Jubilee Choir said: “Britten’s joyful Ceremony of Carols and the beautiful Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Vaughn Williams make a wonderful contribution from the Jubilee Choir to Christmas. The choir will also sing carols, known and less known as well as inviting the audience to sing with us in the loved favourites. The choir has been part of Brackley’s cultural life for the past 45 years and we look forward to the future.”

The concert will take place Saturday December 10 at 7.30pm, at St Peter’s Church, Brackley.

Tickets are £12.00 and will be available in advance via the choir website or at the door.

As always, Christmas will be a busy period for the choir, with a planned ‘Come and Sing Christmas Carols’ event in front of the Town Hall in Brackley on December 17 at 11.00am where everyone is welcome.

Brackley Jubilee Choir is a mixed voice choir based in Brackley and they rehearse every Tuesday 7.30 pm to 9.15 pm at the Baptist Church, Waynflete Close, Brackley, NN13 6AE. They are currently recruiting new members and all are welcome at rehearsal evenings.

Tel: 07811 716355