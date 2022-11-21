News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A chance to see 40 years of Towcester history through photographs

Towcester mayor, Martin Johns invites you to an evening of 40 years of town history and a walk down memory lane

By Debbie Murphy
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 3:49pm

The Towcester mayor is holding an evening of history and photographs at Towcester Brewery, with all proceeds going to his charities

The illustrated talk will be seen through the lens of renowned photographer Paul Howard, who will be providing a huge collection of photographed events and places that many residents will be able to remember as they are taken through the past 40 years.

Paul has spent more than 12 years giving talks and presentations to different organisations, covering many events and places that he has recorded in the area. Paul started his library of photographs in 1983 so there will be a lot to cover on the evening.

You are invited to an evening of history with photographer Paul Howard

Most Popular

    Tickets are £7.50 per person available from Humbugs of Towcester.

    The evening will take place at Towcester Brewery, Friday December 2, 7.30pm where local drinks can be purchased.

    Towcester