The Towcester mayor is holding an evening of history and photographs at Towcester Brewery, with all proceeds going to his charities

The illustrated talk will be seen through the lens of renowned photographer Paul Howard, who will be providing a huge collection of photographed events and places that many residents will be able to remember as they are taken through the past 40 years.

Paul has spent more than 12 years giving talks and presentations to different organisations, covering many events and places that he has recorded in the area. Paul started his library of photographs in 1983 so there will be a lot to cover on the evening.

You are invited to an evening of history with photographer Paul Howard

Most Popular

Tickets are £7.50 per person available from Humbugs of Towcester.