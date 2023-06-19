95-year-old Northampton resident features work in East London Art Exhibition

Born in 1927 in Leeds, his mum died in childbirth when he was three leaving his father with eight children to look after.

His drawing had been spotted at school and he was encouraged to go to art school, but this was a bus ride away and the family needed him to bring in an income. At 13 he became an apprentice fitter, his first salary was 4 shillings and 7 pence, and that went to his dad with Ted keeping 6 pence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted drew a series of charcoal drawings in the 50s when he was in his mid-twenties. At the time he enjoyed cowboy and detective shows although the drawings feature a range of personalities from the time.

Ted in the Whyte Melville at Boughton

Most Popular

He went to art classes in the late 60s and started painting in earnest, mainly wild animals, flowers and commissions of people's pets. He also did quite a few industrial scenes of Teeside where he was working at the time.

Ted painted on hardboard because it was cheaper and taught himself to frame. He loved the whole process of painting, drawing, and framing.

“Keep at it, don't say, oh sod it, keep going. There is always somebody who will teach you how to do this or that, so let them and then find your own way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad