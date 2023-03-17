9 venues to visit for cocktails if you are looking to go out this weekend in Northampton

There is something for everyone who wants a tipple this weekend

Are you looking to go out for cocktails with friends or family this weekend in Northampton?

You might even be looking to celebrate Mother’s Day with a couple of drinks.

Look no further than these nine venues, each serving up something different across the town.

From drinks at the well-known Turtle Bay chain at the heart of the town centre, to spicing up your Saturday night at the Playhouse where they have arcade games, there is something here for everyone who likes a drink.

Let’s take a look at what they have on offer…

1 . Let's take a look at 9 venues to visit for cocktails in Northampton There is something for everyone who wants a tipple this weekend.

2 . Velvet Room, St Giles' Street Velvet Room describes itself as a vibrant, ambient bar offering cocktail masterpieces, tasty tapas and bottomless brunches. Cocktails and tapas is what they do best, so why not pay them a visit over the weekend? There is also a free glass of champagne on offer for all mothers this Sunday (March 19).

3 . The Smoke Pit, The Ridings Arcade This industrial smokehouse and barbecue restaurant, serving smoked meat, platters and gourmet burgers, also offers a wide range of unique cocktails. With names like 'flaming mo', which has a base of three types of rum, and 'cereal milk' with a vodka base, you will not have tried anything like these cocktails before.

4 . Turtle Bay, Gold Street If you are partial to a cocktail, you are likely to have visited Turtle Bay before. The restaurant and bar serves Caribbean food and has a huge range of tropical cocktails on offer. The majority of cocktails are rum-based and this Mother's Day you can enjoy two-for-one until 7pm and after 9.30pm.