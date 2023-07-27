9 indoor activities for families to do in Northampton during the summer holidays

From trampolining to soft play, the town is not short of activities for rainy days
There is plenty for the whole family to do in Northampton this summer holiday, even if the weather does not always let you go outside.
Many of these places even have special deals for the summer holidays and activities specifically for every age group.
There will be something for everyone this summer!
Below are nine indoor activities for all the family to get involved in during the summer holidays in Northampton.
1. Indoor activities in Northampton for the summer holidays
2. Zoomania
The indoor play centre in the heart of Northampton offers a range of activities for older and younger children, including hosting parties with groups, such as children with special educational needs, where the atmosphere and activities are adjusted to better fit them. Other events include party packages for kids three years old and up with unlimited squash and ice lollies. There is also a laser tag event package. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Trapp'd
Located in Connaught Street, Northampton Trapp'd offers an award-winning escape room experience with different themes that require the group of people to work together and solve various puzzles to find clues, ultimately leading to their escape, with the goal being to find clues in under 60 minutes or face being ‘trapped forever’. For active stress relief, there are Destoy’d rage rooms where participants are given protective gear and a weapon to smash and break any object in sight for 30 minutes. Photo: Trapp'd
4. Pinnacle Climbing Centre
Pinnacle Climbing Centre is Northamptonshire’s premier indoor climbing and caving facility. The facility offers more than 200 climbing experiences for all ages and experience levels, including 60 lines ranging from beginner-friendly to pro-challenging. The centre has a dedicated bouldering section and a climbing room purely for group use. Photo: Kelly Cooper