9 indoor activities for families to do in Northampton during the summer holidays

3 . Trapp'd

Located in Connaught Street, Northampton Trapp'd offers an award-winning escape room experience with different themes that require the group of people to work together and solve various puzzles to find clues, ultimately leading to their escape, with the goal being to find clues in under 60 minutes or face being ‘trapped forever’. For active stress relief, there are Destoy’d rage rooms where participants are given protective gear and a weapon to smash and break any object in sight for 30 minutes. Photo: Trapp'd