9 destinations for a relaxing walk in Northampton this bank holiday weekend

If you are looking to go for a relaxing walk in Northampton this bank holiday weekend, this list has got you covered.

Why not get out of the house with your loved ones, and make a morning or afternoon of getting some fresh air?

Whether you want to go on a simple walk in an open green space or would prefer somewhere with play equipment and a cafe to keep the kids entertained, there is something for everyone among these nine destinations.

Take a look and get planning your bank holiday weekend…

2 . Delapre Abbey With Coronation events planned across the weekend, Delapre Abbey would be a great destination to visit on bank holiday Monday. With open fields near the car park and a more wooded walk around the lake, make the most of the fresh air while taking a wander round the abbey’s large grounds. Photo: Gary Box Photo Sales

3 . Hunsbury Hill Country Park Country parks are known to be an ideal place to take a picnic and enjoy being outdoors – so let’s hope the weather holds out this bank holiday weekend! Hunsbury Hill is a popular choice and has the perk of free car parking facilities. Photo: Gary Box Photo Sales

4 . Sywell Country Park Sywell Country Park is the perfect location for those looking to walk their dogs. It has good facilities, including a cafe to grab an ice cream, toilets and dog waste bins – making it a great choice for all the family and your furry friends. Photo: Gary Box Photo Sales

