9 destinations for a relaxing walk in Northampton this bank holiday weekend

Get some fresh air this bank holiday Monday

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 5th May 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:58 BST

If you are looking to go for a relaxing walk in Northampton this bank holiday weekend, this list has got you covered.

Why not get out of the house with your loved ones, and make a morning or afternoon of getting some fresh air?

Whether you want to go on a simple walk in an open green space or would prefer somewhere with play equipment and a cafe to keep the kids entertained, there is something for everyone among these nine destinations.

Take a look and get planning your bank holiday weekend…

1. Take a look at these walking destinations and get planning your bank holiday

Photo: Gary Box

With Coronation events planned across the weekend, Delapre Abbey would be a great destination to visit on bank holiday Monday. With open fields near the car park and a more wooded walk around the lake, make the most of the fresh air while taking a wander round the abbey’s large grounds.

2. Delapre Abbey

With Coronation events planned across the weekend, Delapre Abbey would be a great destination to visit on bank holiday Monday. With open fields near the car park and a more wooded walk around the lake, make the most of the fresh air while taking a wander round the abbey's large grounds. Photo: Gary Box

Country parks are known to be an ideal place to take a picnic and enjoy being outdoors – so let’s hope the weather holds out this bank holiday weekend! Hunsbury Hill is a popular choice and has the perk of free car parking facilities.

3. Hunsbury Hill Country Park

Country parks are known to be an ideal place to take a picnic and enjoy being outdoors – so let's hope the weather holds out this bank holiday weekend! Hunsbury Hill is a popular choice and has the perk of free car parking facilities. Photo: Gary Box

Sywell Country Park is the perfect location for those looking to walk their dogs. It has good facilities, including a cafe to grab an ice cream, toilets and dog waste bins – making it a great choice for all the family and your furry friends.

4. Sywell Country Park

Sywell Country Park is the perfect location for those looking to walk their dogs. It has good facilities, including a cafe to grab an ice cream, toilets and dog waste bins – making it a great choice for all the family and your furry friends. Photo: Gary Box

Related topics:Northampton