9 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton this festive season

The countdown to Christmas is officially on, with less than three weeks to go.
You may want to start or continue getting organised in the present department and what better way than scoping out the upcoming Christmas markets.
Whether you visit festive fairs to get yourself in the Christmas spirit or to find gift inspiration, they are a great way to support local businesses and creators, and we have plenty on offer in and around Northampton.
Below are details on 9 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton in 2023.
If you’re hosting a Christmas market that is not included below, please email [email protected].
1. Christmas markets in and around Northampton
There are plenty of Christmas markets and fairs lined up in Northampton this year. Photo: Pixabay
2. Carols & Crafts in Northampton Town Centre
Christmas carols and musical performances will take place in the heart of the town from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 16, as well as festive crafts available for children and adults, with a variety of workshops planned.
This has been described as “the perfect backdrop to your Christmas shopping” by the Town Council and they encourage people to keep their eyes peeled as more will be revealed in due course. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Winter Fair at Headlands Primary School
Taking place at the school on December 9 between midday and 4pm, the fair will consist of "exciting" stalls for visitors to browse. There will be plenty on offer, whether it is a treat for yourself or Christmas gifts. Photo: Headlands Primary School
4. Fawsley Hall Christmas Market
The event will take place at the hotel and spa on Sunday December 10 from 2pm. Organisers say: "You can peruse artisan products from local suppliers and luxury items to find the perfect gifts for your friends and family. Festive food and drink will also be available and a visit to Santa’s Grotto is not to be missed!"
A visit to Santa's Grotto is £10 per child. Photo: Facebook/Fawsley Hall