70 pictures of hundreds of runners taking on The Amazing Northampton Run 2025

The Amazing Northampton Run event took place on the morning of Sunday September 14, so thankfully participants missed the worst of the weather.

The 13.1 mile route started and ended in the Market Square and took runners past the three major sporting grounds in the town, as well as through three of Northampton’s parks.

Also hosted was a three person relay and a three mile race starting.

Take a look at the 70 pictures below of hundreds of runners taking part in The Amazing Northampton Run 2025.

1 . The Amazing Northampton Run 2025 Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The Amazing Northampton Run 2025 Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The Amazing Northampton Run 2025 Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . The Amazing Northampton Run 2025 Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales