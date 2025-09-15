70 pictures of hundreds of runners taking on The Amazing Northampton Run 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:54 BST
Hundreds of runners laced their trainers and pounded the streets of Northampton over the weekend, during the town's half marathon.

The Amazing Northampton Run event took place on the morning of Sunday September 14, so thankfully participants missed the worst of the weather.

The 13.1 mile route started and ended in the Market Square and took runners past the three major sporting grounds in the town, as well as through three of Northampton’s parks.

Also hosted was a three person relay and a three mile race starting.

Take a look at the 70 pictures below of hundreds of runners taking part in The Amazing Northampton Run 2025.

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14.

1. The Amazing Northampton Run 2025

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14.

2. The Amazing Northampton Run 2025

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14.

3. The Amazing Northampton Run 2025

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14.

4. The Amazing Northampton Run 2025

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon around the town on Sunday September 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice