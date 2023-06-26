News you can trust since 1931
57 pictures from a very warm Northampton 10K as race sees hundreds pound the pavements

Did you take part? Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST

As temperatures hit 29C, hundreds of runners were pounding the pavements for the third annual Northampton 10K.

The event took place on Sunday (June 25), starting and finishing at Sixfields stadium.

Hundreds of runners braved the heat and took part in the race, which also saw a 5K route and a kids race this year for the first time.

Here are 57 photos taken at the Northampton 10K event.

1. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium.

1. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium.

2. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium.

3. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium.

4. Northampton 10K

Hundreds of runners took part in the race on Sunday June 25, which started and finished at Sixfields stadium. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

