53 pictures of Cycle4Cynthia as huge Northampton fundraiser celebrates 20 years

Can you spot yourself in the gallery below?

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the twentieth anniversary event of Cycle4Cynthia over the weekend.

The huge Northampton fundraiser started at Holdenby House on Sunday (September 17). Four routes set off from the historic building, with cyclists taking part in a five, 10, 25 or 50 mile event to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Kettering Road.

With the event turning 20 in 2023, the charity hoped to make this year the biggest yet. It was hoped 1,000 riders would take part, each raising £100, to raise £100,000 for hospice services to care for those at the end of their life.

Over the last two decades more than £750,000 has been raised for Cynthia Spencer Hospice through Cycle4Cynthia.

Take a look at the pictures below from Cycle4Cynthia 2023.

1 . Cycle4Cynthia 2023 The twentieth anniversary of the Northampton fundraiser took place on Sunday September 17. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Cycle4Cynthia 2023 The twentieth anniversary of the Northampton fundraiser took place on Sunday September 17. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Cycle4Cynthia 2023 The twentieth anniversary of the Northampton fundraiser took place on Sunday September 17. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales