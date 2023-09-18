News you can trust since 1931
53 pictures of Cycle4Cynthia as huge Northampton fundraiser celebrates 20 years

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the twentieth anniversary event of Cycle4Cynthia over the weekend.

The huge Northampton fundraiser started at Holdenby House on Sunday (September 17). Four routes set off from the historic building, with cyclists taking part in a five, 10, 25 or 50 mile event to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Kettering Road.

With the event turning 20 in 2023, the charity hoped to make this year the biggest yet. It was hoped 1,000 riders would take part, each raising £100, to raise £100,000 for hospice services to care for those at the end of their life.

Over the last two decades more than £750,000 has been raised for Cynthia Spencer Hospice through Cycle4Cynthia.

Take a look at the pictures below from Cycle4Cynthia 2023.

