48 pictures of families enjoying the explosive 'Not So Civil War' at Northampton's Delapré Abbey

Residents got the chance to experience Northampton's turbulent past before their very eyes at Delapré Abbey in Northampton last weekend.

The 'Not So Civil War' took place on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 where the site came alive with a a full historic drill display on the South Lawn complete with cavalry and cannons.

This was led by the re-enactment group, The Devereux’s Regiment, which has a passion for bringing the past to the present. The regiment was established in the early 1970s and has members from all over the UK helping to bring historic buildings to life.

Families also got to interact with 17th century surgeons, cooks, gravediggers, midwives, gardeners as they went about their day-to-day activities so people could learn how they cooked, worked and cut off limbs.

Here are 48 pictures that were taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, at the fun-filled historical event - spot anyone you know?

1. The Not So Civil War at Delapré Abbey on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

