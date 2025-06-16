46 joyous and sunny pictures of Northampton Carnival 2025

The event took place from midday at The Racecourse, with the parade touring around the town from around 2pm until 4.15pm.

And visitors were blessed with lovely weather for the occasion.

St James Primary School, Northampton Nigerian Community, The Lowdown, Royal & Derngate and Inspiration Arts were among the troupe and float winners on the day.

As well as the parade, families and attendees enjoyed entertainment, stalls, a variety of refreshments and fun fair rides at The Racecourse.

Take a look at the 46 pictures below of Northampton Carnival 2025.

