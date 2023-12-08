42 trees planted in Wootton to celebrate 50 years of National Tree Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the support of children from Caroline Chisholm School and Preston Hedges Primary, residents, and local groups including Northampton Rotary Club and Climate Action – West Northamptonshire and the Wild About Wootton volunteer team, all 42 trees were successfully planted, staked, and caged during the day.

The scheme has been funded by The Urban Tree Challenge Fund and Wootton Parish Council and was overseen by urban tree expert Russell Horsey and his team from www.woodlanddwelling.co.uk.

Councillor Helen Hodgkinson from Wootton Parish Council, who led the project, said: “Trees bring so many benefits to people, places and our planet and to be able to coordinate this project with the support of so many within the community has been a real privilege. Trees are important on so many levels including reducing noise and air pollution, lowering surface temperatures in our urban areas during the summer months, providing shade for our residents and, importantly, providing habitat to support our wildlife and insect populations. Having so many local school children involved in the planting event was very special as we want to make sure we’re protecting our local environment for future generations to come.”