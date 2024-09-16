40 pictures of brilliant creations as popular scarecrow festival returns to Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:24 GMT
Northamptonshire villagers went all out on their creations as a popular scarecrow festival returned over the weekend.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival returned for its 26th year from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15.

Hundreds of brilliant creations were on display around the village, once again this year. There was no specific theme – villagers were just encouraged to be creative… and they definitely were! Creations included Spongebob, a scary clown, Cat in the Hat, Bluey, Oasis and so much more.

There was also a hive of activity around the village as visitors took part in the trail and enjoyed the entertainment, all while raising valuable funds for charities.

Take a look at the 40 pictures below of some of the creations on display at Harpole Scarecrow Festival 2024.

The festival took place from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15, and villagers certainly got creative!

1. Harpole Scarecrow Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The festival took place from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15, and villagers certainly got creative!

2. Harpole Scarecrow Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The festival took place from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15, and villagers certainly got creative!

3. Harpole Scarecrow Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The festival took place from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15, and villagers certainly got creative!

4. Harpole Scarecrow Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

