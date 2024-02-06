360 Play Rushden Lakes celebrates turning five

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since that opening day back in 2019 we have continued to make lots of additions to the range of activities on offer, introducing 360 Outdoors in summer 2020, our interactive water play in 2022 and most recently a new bespoke Baby Sensory Garden during 2023. 360 has given, and continues to give families within the community the fabulous opportunity to let their imaginations run wild with our extensive role play facilities, ride rides, and climb soft play, whilst incorporating active and messy play too throughout the day.

To help us celebrate, and as a thank you to all the local families that have become regular visitors, we are inviting local children to play for free on their birthday during our celebration year. If you are under 10 years old, live in our local area and want to join us to play you will get free entry on the day of your birthday.

360 Play Rushden Lakes Centre Manager Lauren “These past 5 years have been such an amazing time for me and the team here at 360, it has been so lovely to provide the local community a safe and inviting space to enjoy as a family. Having moved to the area to open up 360 play, recruit the amazing local staff we have, and become a go to place for local families has been truly rewarding. That’s why we are so excited to be able to do this amazing give back to local families to join us for free on their birthday in our celebration year. ”

Founder - Duncan Phillips, Centre Manager - Lauren Jenkins, Senior Front of House TL - Tamzyn Smith

Founder and Managing Director Duncan Phillips. “Having to close due to Covid had a deep and wide impact on local young families as well as many of the local businesses that serve them.Some of the most impacted and yet least talked about were our children.As a father of two boys I saw some of the negative impacts that lockdown had on them which is why I was so pleased to open our attraction back open for local families in late 2022. Getting back open after the pandemic, allowing local families to come back and enjoy some active play time reminded us all how important in person play together without screens really is. Throughout those challenging times and since then we have enjoyed the overwhelming support of our customers, our communities and our local authorities. To be able to welcome every child under 10 in our area for a free play on their birthday is a great way to say thank you and share our passion for play. ”

To help us mark our 5th year in Rushden Lakes 360 Play want’s to give every child in our local community under the age of 10 years of age, free entry on their birthday to come and celebrate on us during our 5th year.