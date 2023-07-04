News you can trust since 1931
35 pictures of hands-on history event The Not So Civil War held at Northampton's Delapre Abbey

The event brought the abbey and its grounds to life
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

A Northampton abbey hosted a hands-on history event over the weekend - and visitors were well and truly transported back to the past.

The Not So Civil War took place at Delapre Abbey on Saturday (July 1) and Sunday (July 2).

Visitors witnessed a full historic drill display with cavalry and cannons, learned about military tactics of the 17th century, and saw what civilian life was like through interactive living history encampments.

From surgeons and cooks to gravediggers and midwives, historical reenactors The Devereux’s Regiment brought the abbey and its grounds to life with Northampton’s turbulent past.

Below are 35 pictures taken at Delapre Abbey’s The Not So Civil War event.

Led by renowned reenactment group, The Devereux’s Regiment, the event at Delapre Abbey saw a weekend of exciting displays, demonstrations, and hands-on history.

1. The Not So Civil War

Led by renowned reenactment group, The Devereux’s Regiment, the event at Delapre Abbey saw a weekend of exciting displays, demonstrations, and hands-on history. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

