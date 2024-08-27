31 pictures of visitors enjoying classic cars at Silverstone Festival 2024 over Bank Holiday weekend

Silverstone Festival took place from Friday August 23 to Sunday August 25, with headliners such as Busted, Olly Murs and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

But music wasn’t the only thing on offer – there was something for all the family, including classic cars, kids entertainment, mini golf and Northamptonshire food vendors.

Below are pictures taken at Silverstone Festival on Sunday August 25.

1 . Silverstone Festival 2024 Classic cars, music, food stalls, kids entertainment and more took over Silverstone Circuit over the Bank Holiday weekend (Friday August 23 - Sunday August 25). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

