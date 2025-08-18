30 of YOUR captivating pictures as Northampton Balloon Festival returned for 2025

The iconic event relaunched at the Racecourse in 2022, which marked 15 years since it moved from the original location.

This was welcomed with open arms by the Northampton community and the much-loved festival returned for its third year last Friday to Sunday (August 15 to 17).

Windy skies meant there were limited ascents and tethering, but calmer conditions and a gorgeous sunrise finally saw the balloons take to the skies across Northampton on Sunday morning. They headed south west from the Racecourse towards Hunsbury and then Towcester.

Attendees of the event also enjoyed the arena entertainment, a vibrant funfair for all ages, a thrilling circus workshop, a variety of stalls and food and drink traders, and dazzling fireworks to conclude the weekend. Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds took lots of snaps.

We asked our readers to share their pictures and we’ve pulled together a range of your stunning shots.

Take a look at 30 of our readers’ captivating pictures as Northampton Balloon Festival returned for another year…

