26 pictures of punters enjoying Northampton County Beer Festival over the weekend

The annual Northampton County Beer Festival took place from Friday (May 31) to Sunday (June 2) at Becket’s Park.

Craft and bottled beer, ales, ciders, prosecco, a spirit bar, wine and a live music were all on offer over the course of the weekend.

Sunday saw punters lap up the sunshine and enjoy the drinks and entertainment… much the same as the rest of the weekend, just with slightly worse weather.

Below are photos taken at Northampton County Beer Festival 2024 on Saturday.

Northampton County Beer Festival 2024 The popular festival returned to Becket's Park from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

