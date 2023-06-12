26 pictures of crowds enjoying Al Murray and guests at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton

Around 2,000 people watched on as big-named comedians graced the stage

Laughter filled Franklin’s Gardens over the weekend as big-name comedians took to the stage and entertained Northampton.

Al Murray and Milton Jones headlined the cinch Stadium on Friday (June 9) and around 2,000 people watched on as they did so.

The Comedy Cow and The Comedy Crate joined forces to make the evening happen and also recruited Laura Smyth to take to the stage and Lou Conran to MC the gig.

The show was a hit and the audience laughed the evening away as a beautiful sunset appeared over the Gardens.

Below are 26 pictures of crowds enjoying the comedians at the Northampton gig.

1 . Al Murray at Franklin's Gardens The cinch Stadium played host to the pub landlord as well as Milton Jones, Laura Smyth and Lou Conran on Friday June 9. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

