26 pictures of crowds enjoying Al Murray and guests at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton

Around 2,000 people watched on as big-named comedians graced the stage
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Laughter filled Franklin’s Gardens over the weekend as big-name comedians took to the stage and entertained Northampton.

Al Murray and Milton Jones headlined the cinch Stadium on Friday (June 9) and around 2,000 people watched on as they did so.

The Comedy Cow and The Comedy Crate joined forces to make the evening happen and also recruited Laura Smyth to take to the stage and Lou Conran to MC the gig.

The show was a hit and the audience laughed the evening away as a beautiful sunset appeared over the Gardens.

Below are 26 pictures of crowds enjoying the comedians at the Northampton gig.

The cinch Stadium played host to the pub landlord as well as Milton Jones, Laura Smyth and Lou Conran on Friday June 9.

1. Al Murray at Franklin's Gardens

The cinch Stadium played host to the pub landlord as well as Milton Jones, Laura Smyth and Lou Conran on Friday June 9. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Al Murray at Franklin's Gardens

The cinch Stadium played host to the pub landlord as well as Milton Jones, Laura Smyth and Lou Conran on Friday June 9. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Al Murray at Franklin's Gardens

The cinch Stadium played host to the pub landlord as well as Milton Jones, Laura Smyth and Lou Conran on Friday June 9. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Al Murray at Franklin's Gardens

The cinch Stadium played host to the pub landlord as well as Milton Jones, Laura Smyth and Lou Conran on Friday June 9. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

