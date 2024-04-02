26 exciting events and things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024

Northampton and the wider county has so much to offer in 2024 in terms of events and activities.
From food and drink festivals, to the expected completion of the Market Square, and big name artists and comedians coming to the town, there is plenty going on in 2024.
Below are just 26 of the huge array of excellent things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024.
1. Things to do in Northampton 2024
There is plenty going on in Northampton next year! Photo: Pixabay
2. Bands in the Park
Starting as early as April 7, there will be a packed calendar of free live performances from local bands and musicians every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until September 29. The performances will take place in Abington Park’s historic bandstand. Visit the Northampton Town Council website for more information. Photo: Submitted
3. Crick Boat Show
The 2024 Crick Boat Show is scheduled to take place between May 25 and 27, with an exclusive ‘Trade and Preview Day’ on Friday, May 24.The canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with more than 200 exhibitors, promises a day out with more than 30 new boats to view and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors. Photo: LG
4. RunThrough Northampton 5k, 10k, and Junior Race
The UK’s largest and Europe’s fastest growing running events company will host a 5k, 10k, and Junior Race on May 26, starting from Sixfields Stadium. The event is in support of Northamptonshire Health Charity. Search RunThrough for more and to book your spot. Photo: Submitted