24 adorable pictures of pooches taking part in sunny Delapre dog festival

Delapré Dog Day was hosted in the grounds of the abbey on Saturday (September 14) while the sun shone down on Northampton.

The event included a dog show, with prizes for waggiest tail, best smile, best rescue and more. As well as talks from canine professionals, an area were pups could try out flyball and a puppuccino bar.

Visitors also got to lap up human-focussed activities such as a craft market, entertainment and refreshment stalls.

Take a look at the 24 adorable pictures of Delapre Dog Day below.

