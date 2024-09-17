Pooches and owners alike enjoying the popular dog festival on Saturday September 14, 2024.Pooches and owners alike enjoying the popular dog festival on Saturday September 14, 2024.
24 adorable pictures of pooches taking part in sunny Delapre dog festival

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:04 BST
A dog festival took place at Delapre Abbey over the weekend – and the participants were extremely cute!

Delapré Dog Day was hosted in the grounds of the abbey on Saturday (September 14) while the sun shone down on Northampton.

The event included a dog show, with prizes for waggiest tail, best smile, best rescue and more. As well as talks from canine professionals, an area were pups could try out flyball and a puppuccino bar.

Visitors also got to lap up human-focussed activities such as a craft market, entertainment and refreshment stalls.

Take a look at the 24 adorable pictures of Delapre Dog Day below.

1. Delapré Dog Day

Pooches and owners alike enjoying the popular dog festival on Saturday September 14, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Delapré Dog Day

Pooches and owners alike enjoying the popular dog festival on Saturday September 14, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Delapré Dog Day

Pooches and owners alike enjoying the popular dog festival on Saturday September 14, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Delapré Dog Day

Pooches and owners alike enjoying the popular dog festival on Saturday September 14, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

