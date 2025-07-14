23 sunny and colourful photos as crowds flock to Northampton for Pride 2025

The event took over the Market Square on Saturday July 12, during the latest spell of warm weather.
A parade looped round the town centre, before re-joining the festivities on the Market Square where there was a full schedule of entertainment.
Crowds flocked to the town to enjoy the sunshine, performances, activities and the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture.
Below are 23 sunny and colourful pictures of Northampton Pride 2025.
1. Northampton Pride 2025
The event took place in Northampton town centre on Saturday July 12 and crowds flocked to join in the celebrations. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
