23 spectacular photos of Northampton's main firework display and families enjoying the festivities

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:38 BST
Fireworks, funfair rides, and loads of fun was the order of the weekend for many Northampton families as they attended the town’s main Bonfire Night event.

The Racecourse played host to thousands of people on Saturday (November 2) for the town’s free firework display, hosted by Northampton Town Council.

The event was hosted by BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith, and popular local cover band, Whiteroom, performed, followed by the Live Performers’ fire and pyrotechnic show, ahead of the main event – the fireworks.

Take a look at the photos below of Northampton’s main firework display held at the Racecourse on Saturday November 2, 2024.

The Racecourse played host to the town's main firework display on Saturday November 2.

1. Northampton fireworks 2024

The Racecourse played host to the town's main firework display on Saturday November 2. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Northampton fireworks 2024

The Racecourse played host to the town's main firework display on Saturday November 2. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Northampton fireworks 2024

The Racecourse played host to the town's main firework display on Saturday November 2. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Northampton fireworks 2024

The Racecourse played host to the town's main firework display on Saturday November 2. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

